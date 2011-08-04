Tatupu, Hayden Visit Redskins Park





Free agent linebacker Lofa Tatupu and free agent cornerback Kelvin Hayden visited Redskins Park this week.

Head coach Mike Shanahan confirmed on Thursday that both Tatupu and Hayden met with team officials to discuss joining the Redskins.

Tatupu is a 6-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks. He has earned three Pro Bowl nods as well as an All-Pro selection in 2007.

Tatupu was a rookie starter for the Seahawks in 2005. For his career, he has posted 549 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 10 interceptions and seven forced fumbles playing middle linebacker in the Seahawks' 4-3 scheme.

Hayden is also a 6-year veteran. He has played his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts, helping the club capture Super Bowl XLI championship in 2006.

Hayden has logged 239 career tackles, nine interceptions and four forced fumbles. He has returned two interceptions for touchdowns, including two last year.