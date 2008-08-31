Taylor 'Coming Along' From Injury, But Caution Required

















Jim Zorn said Friday morning that Taylor "is coming along" from a sprained knee, suffered on Aug. 23 in Carolina midway through an embarrassing 47-3 setback.

The Redskins need Taylor in the lineup next Thursday night at the Meadowlands, but it's important that they don't force the matter and lose their six-time Pro Bowl defensive end for an extended period of time.

"If he doesn't progress well and doesn't practice, I'll probably hold him out of the game and let him come back next week," Zorn said. "We'll have a much better feel for Jason's status in the next 3-4 days."

Zorn added: "If he doesn't practice on Tuesday, I'm not going to put him out there on Thursday."

If Taylor has to sit out the opener, other options for Blache and defensive line coach John Palermo were Demetric Evans, Erasmus James, Chris Wilson and rookie Rob Jackson. Of those candidates, Evans has had the best preseason.

Taylor said last week that the streak is something he takes pride in but at the same time he doesn't want to come back too soon.