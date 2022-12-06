 From the booth | Sink or swim will depend on depth

Protection and cohesion feel like they will ultimately be the key to consistency and productivity.

At the linebacker position, the team spoke often in the offseason of finding some depth. It will definitely be a topic for next offseason as well. Even as the team deploys only two true linebackers in most of their defensive formations, the loss of Cole Holcomb figured to cause a massive void. Until the last couple of weeks, where the Falcons and Giants have found some success on the ground, the defense seemed to have figured out a way to mask being without their leading tackler. Obviously the team hoped Holcomb would return from a midseason foot injury but that's unfortunately not going to happen. The growth of Jamin Davis has been one of the major bright spots of a defense that for two months running was metrically one of the best in the NFL. But once again, the depth at the position could be tested.

At corner, the trade of William Jackson III thinned out a very inexperienced unit. Benjamin St-Juste’s shift from the slot to the outside midseason has been revelatory for the back end of the defense. But an ankle injury causing him to miss the last two games has left the secondary exposed. Currently, three of the last four games are against team's in the NFC playoffs. Can this team join (or in the case of the Giants-leapfrog) them if they have to rely on very young players to make critical play after critical play?