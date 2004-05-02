Taylor Injured During His First Practice

Rookie safety Sean Taylor suffered a mild sprain in his right knee defending a pass during practice on Wednesday morning.

The injury does not appear to be very serious, head coach Joe Gibbs said.

Taylor was participating in his first practice with the defense since signing his rookie contract on Tuesday. The injury occurred toward the end of practice, Gibbs said.

Asked if Taylor would have an MRI exam, Gibbs said: "I imagine they'll check it out every way you can check it out."

Also, undrafted rookie Dennard Wilson, a safety out of the University of Maryland, suffered what was initially termed a left knee injury during practice.

Gibbs said his injury appears to more serious.

"He came down on the lower part of his leg, I think a high ankle," the head coach said. "That's one we're going to take a good close look at."

Cornerback Fred Smoot was nearby when Taylor's injury occurred.

"He just went up to make a nice play on the ball--and he still made the play--but he tried to catch it and stay in bounds and it looked like he just twisted his knee," Smoot said. "It didn't look serious. He should be all right."

Gibbs said the team is taking every precaution during practice to make sure players avoid injuries.

"We try to structure drills so that there aren't a lot of extra bodies in there," he said. "You do everything you can to try to keep an accident from happening. You realize that in contact sports you're going to have some of it.