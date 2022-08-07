Training Camp Notebook | McLaurin, Samuel both score TDs in practice at FedExField

The Washington Commanders were at FedExField in front of thousands of fans for Day 10 of training camp. Here's a breakdown of the highlights from Saturday night's practice.
-- Things got started with 1-on-1s this evening, and the offense was on a roll at the beginning of the drills with Cam Sims, Dax Milne, Terry McLaurin and Marken Michel getting consecutive catches. The offensive line and front seven were running inside drill on the other side of the field, and Brian Robinson broke loose down the right sideline and earned some applause from the crowd.
-- While the bulk of the starters and main contributors were on the field for the evening practice, a total of 13 players were sidelined. The list included the trio of Washington's starting tight ends -- Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner. Thomas is still on the PUP list, while Bates has missed practice for the past week. Turner is a new addition to the injured list, and Ron Rivera told the media after practice that it was a bit of a concern. Washington did work out one tight end, and the coaching still will evaluate the position's status in the near future.
-- Seven-on-seven drills were next up on the schedule, and the four quarterbacks completed a combined 11-of-15 passes. Carson Wentz completed two passes to McLaurin, both of which were near the middle of the field. The best grab of the drill came from the second group, when tight end Armani Rogers brought in an impressive sideline pass from Taylor Heinicke. Other notable players with a catch included Michel (more on him later), who had three catches with the second and third groups, Sims and tight end Curtis Hodges.
-- The offensive momentum really began to pick up during red zone drills, as all three groups scored at least one touchdown. Wentz delivered a strike to Curtis Samuel, who had a step on Benjamin St-Juste near the right corner of the end zone and made the catch before falling out of bounds. Rivera said he's been focusing on how Samuel gets in and out of routes. He also added that putting Samuel in motion before the play forces the defense to react, which gives an advantage to the entire offense.
-- Michel was the clear star of the night, as he made several impressive catches, including two touchdowns during red zone drills. The first was on a throw in the middle of the end zone from Heinicke, while the second was near the left pylon from Sam Howell. Michel's night wasn't over, though; he hauled in a 55-yard bomb from Wentz at the 5-yard line. McLaurin said Michel is a versatile player who knows how to get open. That is the type of player who finds a role on a team, McLaurin added, and he feels like Michel has a real chance of being able to help the offense in his second season with Washington.
-- Not to be outdone, Kelvin Harmon caught a deep pass himself from Heinicke at the 10-yard line. The bottom of the receiver position continues to be competitive with potentially three spots up for grabs. We'll get a better look at where things are at once the unofficial depth chart comes out next week.
-- We got a look at what a touchdown from Wentz to McLaurin will look like once the regular season arrives. It came on the final play from the starters in the last period of the day. Wentz dropped the pass into McLaurin's hands in the side corner of the end zone, which earned perhaps the biggest applause of the night. McLaurin said the play felt like a game rep, and he wants to continue building on the chemistry they've already established. He and Wentz plan on taking some extra reps between sessions for the next few weeks to make sure they're as prepared as possible for Week 1.