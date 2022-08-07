Training Camp Notebook | McLaurin, Samuel both score TDs in practice at FedExField

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Aug 06, 2022 at 10:14 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders were at FedExField in front of thousands of fans for Day 10 of training camp. Here's a breakdown of the highlights from Saturday night's practice.

-- Things got started with 1-on-1s this evening, and the offense was on a roll at the beginning of the drills with Cam Sims, Dax Milne, Terry McLaurin and Marken Michel getting consecutive catches. The offensive line and front seven were running inside drill on the other side of the field, and Brian Robinson broke loose down the right sideline and earned some applause from the crowd.

-- While the bulk of the starters and main contributors were on the field for the evening practice, a total of 13 players were sidelined. The list included the trio of Washington's starting tight ends -- Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner. Thomas is still on the PUP list, while Bates has missed practice for the past week. Turner is a new addition to the injured list, and Ron Rivera told the media after practice that it was a bit of a concern. Washington did work out one tight end, and the coaching still will evaluate the position's status in the near future.

-- Seven-on-seven drills were next up on the schedule, and the four quarterbacks completed a combined 11-of-15 passes. Carson Wentz completed two passes to McLaurin, both of which were near the middle of the field. The best grab of the drill came from the second group, when tight end Armani Rogers brought in an impressive sideline pass from Taylor Heinicke. Other notable players with a catch included Michel (more on him later), who had three catches with the second and third groups, Sims and tight end Curtis Hodges.

-- The offensive momentum really began to pick up during red zone drills, as all three groups scored at least one touchdown. Wentz delivered a strike to Curtis Samuel, who had a step on Benjamin St-Juste near the right corner of the end zone and made the catch before falling out of bounds. Rivera said he's been focusing on how Samuel gets in and out of routes. He also added that putting Samuel in motion before the play forces the defense to react, which gives an advantage to the entire offense.

