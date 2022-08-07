Training Camp Notebook | McLaurin, Samuel both score TDs in practice at FedExField

-- Michel was the clear star of the night, as he made several impressive catches, including two touchdowns during red zone drills. The first was on a throw in the middle of the end zone from Heinicke, while the second was near the left pylon from Sam Howell. Michel's night wasn't over, though; he hauled in a 55-yard bomb from Wentz at the 5-yard line. McLaurin said Michel is a versatile player who knows how to get open. That is the type of player who finds a role on a team, McLaurin added, and he feels like Michel has a real chance of being able to help the offense in his second season with Washington.

-- Not to be outdone, Kelvin Harmon caught a deep pass himself from Heinicke at the 10-yard line. The bottom of the receiver position continues to be competitive with potentially three spots up for grabs. We'll get a better look at where things are at once the unofficial depth chart comes out next week.