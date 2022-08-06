4 standouts from Week 2 of Commanders training camp

There's no question about where Brian Robinson is on the depth chart; he'll be the complement to Gibson and J.D. McKissic as the third running back in the group.

He's still been one of the bright spots for the offense, and he's been able to show out a bit more with the pads on.

As Rivera put it at the start of camp, Robinson is a "big, strong, physical, downhill runner." That much has been on display with Charles Leno praising how patient he is letting lanes develop. But there are other aspects of Robinson's game that point to him being more than a downhill threat. He's flashed as a pass-catcher, and he's attacked the edge of the defense on outside run plays.

The most recent example of that: he had a 15-yard gain after turning a corner down the left sideline during Friday's 11-on-11 drills.