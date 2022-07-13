Terry McLaurin focused on team goals over individual success

The individual success has come for McLaurin, regardless of who has been throwing him the ball. Once Carson Wentz throws him a pass in a game -- the two have already been working together in a player-organized workout this offseason -- he'll be the ninth quarterback to have done so in three seasons.

McLaurin is one of three NFC wide receivers (Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson) with at least 75 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. The main difference is that both Adams and Jefferson have worked with one signal-caller.

But rather than put a priority on himself, McLaurin has focused on elevating his teammates.

"My main priority and just my mindset with each quarterback is try to put my best foot forward and make them look good in any way, shape or form I can," McLaurin said. "I've never really tried to focus on how many I've had, and although you want to try to get a connection with a guy and have some longevity, I've had fun and I've learned from all the quarterbacks I've had up until this point."

McLaurin admitted he would be lying if he said he didn't want to have a career performance in 2022. He wants to experience a Pro Bowl and get another 1,000-yard season. Those are benchmarks that come for any player wanting to be the best, and that's a fact that's always on his mind.

McLaurin is also aware those goals will be reached if he focuses on the things he can control. That attitude has worked out so far; there's no reason to change things up now.