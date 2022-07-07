Top 5 catches of Terry McLaurin's career

It might be the greatest catch McLaurin has ever made.

Washington was facing a third-and-4 from the Los Angeles Chargers' 46-yard line when Heinicke slung the ball in McLaurin's direction. McLaurin, who was open down the left sideline, saw the ball coming his way but didn't clock the safety who was bearing down on him.

The pass was behind McLaurin, so he had to lean back and hope that he could secure it before falling out of bounds. At the same time, the safety leapt over him to bat the ball away and force Washington to punt.

The safety timed the leap correctly, but the ball slipped through his hands and into McLaurin's, who at this point was in midair. McLaurin's knee landed in bounds, placing the ball at Chargers' 11-yard line and setting up a touchdown from Logan Thomas one play later.