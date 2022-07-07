Why Rivera viewed McLaurin as an 'organizational signing' that had to get done

To Rivera, signing a player like McLaurin does a couple things: it tells the others on the roster that they will be rewarded if they handle themselves in a similar fashion, and it sends a message to the fanbase: the team is doing everything it can to have success on the field.

"You're telling the community we're doing the best we can," Rivera said. "We're putting the best players in position so we can build something we can all be proud of."

And it tells any potential partners that Washington has placed a priority on filling the organization with the right kind of players.

"We want to retain young men of this stature," Rivera said. "We want young men of this magnitude out there representing our organization, representing our community, thus representing your brand."

Of course, it still comes down to what McLaurin can put on the field, and it's easy to argue that he's never been in a better position with Carson Wentz as his quarterback. Their connection, Rivera said, is going to be "very important" because of the options it will give the offense.