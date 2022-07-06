5 takeaways from Terry McLaurin's press conference 

It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that McLaurin is more focused on helping his team succeed than his own personal goals.

Of course, McLaurin aspires to be one of, if not the best receiver in the league. After all, that competitive nature is part of what helped him get to the NFL. McLaurin still has steps to take before that can happen, but he's heading in the right direction.

McLaurin's philosophy has always been on making sure the Commanders win as many games as possible during the season, and that isn't going to change heading into Year 4.

"I don't really go into this season thinking I need to have 1500 yards," McLaurin said. "I think truly you have the most success individually when you have the most success as a team."

When asked what his goals are for the 2022 season, McLaurin gave two answers: make the playoffs and have a chance to win the Super Bowl. He does want to keep improving certain aspects of his skill set, but making sure the team itself is in the best position to succeed will always supersede that.