Terry McLaurin humbled, ready to work after signing extension

As for the on-field work, McLaurin already has plans for that. He's going to begin building chemistry with Carson Wentz this week so that he can come into training camp ready to contribute. He wants to start those preparations as soon as possible because of how excited he is for this iteration of the team.

"I just think the camaraderie is...one of the best things I love about football," McLaurin said. "We have such a great group of guys in that locker room, from vets to young guys. And I'm really excited to see how we gel and mesh together and put our imprint on this year's Washington team, the first Commanders team. It's really history and we have a chance to do some great things, but we know the work that's gonna take for that as well."

McLaurin believes the Commanders have the personnel and depth to win games, make a run for the NFC East and make the playoffs. That alone is enough to get him psyched for the 2022 season. All he wants to do is be part of it, and for him, that means being the Commanders' top receiver.

And if there's anything McLaurin has proven over the years, it's that he has no problem putting in the work.