After A Unique Offseason, Terry McLaurin Is Prepared To Be Washington's No. 1 Receiver

At the same time, Hostler was helping McLaurin add things to his skillset that will make him a better route runner. Most of it pertained to smaller details like the way McLaurin comes out of breaks that will help McLaurin run smoother on the field.

"A lot of stuff I had in mind that I wanted to do," McLaurin said, "but I didn't know quite how to do it."

That work will be useful once the regular season begins. McLaurin is undoubtedly Washington's No. 1 receiver, so his role will involve him playing as an outside and slot receiver. He will need to challenge defenders "inside and out," Hostler said, and that's where McLaurin's growth has to come.

"As far as playing outside and running some routes, you're not going to do that for the next eight years," he said. "If you're a good player and you're a No. 1 in this league, you're going to have to develop your route tree and you're going to have to go inside."

Hostler said public's expectation is for McLaurin to become a star receiver and catch 100 passes -- a feat that hasn't been accomplished in Washington since 2013. But that isn't quite what Hostler and McLaurin envision for the 2020 season. All they want is for him to improve, learn the offense and be a reliable receiver for the quarterback.

McLaurin knows he won't be a secret to defenses anymore. That's what happens when you put together one of the best rookie seasons for a receiver in franchise history. But that's fine, he said, because this offense allows more players to stand out. He doesn't feel like he has to carry the offense every week.

McLaurin's only concern is to be ready when his number is called, and all the work he has put in this offseason has been about achieving that one goal.