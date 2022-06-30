The team reveals its new name and brand identity, the Washington Commanders. The new identity embodies the most powerful aspects of Washington's story by paying tribute to the team's rich history and championship culture, personified by mission-driven players who take command, forge success and break barriers on and off the field. The result of an 18-month collaborative process with fans, alumni, players, community leaders and stakeholders across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area, Commanders brings to life the commitment to service and leadership that defines the DMV community.