April 28, 2022
Washington selects Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Penn State standout is the first draft pick of the Commanders era.
Feb. 2, 2022
The team reveals its new name and brand identity, the Washington Commanders. The new identity embodies the most powerful aspects of Washington's story by paying tribute to the team's rich history and championship culture, personified by mission-driven players who take command, forge success and break barriers on and off the field. The result of an 18-month collaborative process with fans, alumni, players, community leaders and stakeholders across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area, Commanders brings to life the commitment to service and leadership that defines the DMV community.
Oct. 17, 2021
Sean Taylor's jersey is retired. The University of Miami safety was selected fifth overall by Washington in 2004 NFL Draft. Nicknamed "Meast" (half man, half beast) for his hard-nosed style of play, Taylor established himself as a fan favorite and league star during his time in Washington. In November 2007, Taylor's life was tragically cut short while protecting his family from intruders at his Miami area home.
Sept. 16, 2021
Bobby Mitchell's jersey is retired. With his trade to Washington from Cleveland in 1962, Mitchell became the first African American player to sign and star for the team. During his seven seasons for the Burgundy & Gold, the 3x First-Team All Pro selection was a near unstoppable force, becoming the league reception's leader, receiving yards leader and receiving touchdowns leader at various points during that stint. When he retired, his 14,078 combined net yards was the second-highest total in NFL history.
June 29, 2021
Tanya Snyder is named Co-CEO, making her one of the few female chief executives in NFL history. Mrs. Snyder had been the steward of the team's philanthropic activities since the Snyders first took ownership of the team in 1999. Her appointment as co-CEO formalizes and expands her leadership of the organization at a historic juncture.
April 7, 2021
Natalia Dorantes is hired by Washington as NFL's first Latina coordinator of Football Programs. She is only the third woman to hold this job in the NFL. Like her colleague Jennifer King, Dorantes jumpstarted her NFL career via the league's Women's Careers in Football Forum.
March 23, 2021
Jason Wright announces that Washington will have a permanent name in place for the 2022 season. He also announces that establishment of a new co-ed entertainment team that will debut during the 2021 season.
Feb. 15, 2021
Washington hires Marty Hurney and Martin Mayhew. Hurney joins as executive vice president of football for player personnel while Mayhew, a Super Bowl winner with Washington as a player, becomes the team's general manager. With Mayhew's hire, Washington becomes the only NFL team with a president, general manager and head coach from minority groups.
Feb. 6, 2021
Smith and Young snag awards following division title-winning season. Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who suffered a life-threatening leg injury during the 2020 season, Chase Young is named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Chase Young wins Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading all rookies in several statistical categories in 2021, including sacks and forced fumbles.
Jan. 27, 2021
Jennifer King is promoted to assistant coach. After starting as an intern in the league and working her way up through the ranks, King is tapped to become Washington's assistant running backs coach, making her the first full-time Black female coach in the NFL.
Jan. 3, 2021
Washington clinches NFC East, defeating the Eagles 20-14. Coach Rivera leads Washington its first division title since 2015 in his first season at the helm.
Dec. 13, 2020
Chase Young becomes the first player in Washington franchise history to record a fumble return touchdown, forced fumble and a sack in a game in the team's 23-15 defeat of the San Francisco 49ers. In that same game, Dustin Hopkins becomes the sole franchise leader in field goals from 50-plus yards with 13.
Nov. 26, 2020
Washington scores 40-plus points against Dallas for the second time in franchise history and for the first time since defeating Dallas, 41-14, Nov. 23, 1986. In that same game, McLaurin becomes the franchise record holder for most 80-plus receiving yard games through 25-career contests. Antonio Gibson becomes the only rookie in franchise history to have a rushing touchdown in five straight games.
Oct. 26, 2020
Ron Rivera celebrates end of cancer treatment. Washington's head coach had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma just three months prior. He continues to coach while undergoing treatment.
Aug. 17, 2020
Jason Wright becomes first Black team president in NFL history. The former NFL player and McKinsey & Co. consultant is hired to lead the team's business operations, financing and marketing strategies. He becomes just the fourth former NFL player to hold this position as well as the youngest active team president at the time of hiring.
July 23, 2020
Washington announces the team will be called "Washington Football Team" until the completion of an intensive search for a new name and logo.
July 21, 2020
Julie Donaldson becomes team's highest-ranking female executive. Joining the team as the Senior Vice President of Media and Content, Donaldson oversees the entire broadcast and editorial operation in the organization along with being a permanent member of the gameday radio broadcast. In her ascension to this role, she also becomes the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth.
July 13, 2020
Washington retires the Redskins name and logo.
April 23, 2020
Washington selects Chase Young with 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is the first defender drafted in the top five picks by Washington since Sean Taylor at No. 5 in 2004.
January 1, 2020
Ron Rivera is named team's 30th head coach, a hire that brings over 30 years of NFL experience to Washington. The 2x NFL Coach of the Year concluded a highly successful stint with the Carolina Panthers as the team's all-time leader in coaching wins.