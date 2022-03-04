The art of the interview: For Rivera and his staff, every detail matters

Considering the players that have been mocked to the Commanders, who have the 11th overall pick, every detail matters. They may seem like irrelevant details, but what prospects do in the conversation are almost as important as the answers themselves.

Putting aside the positions of need (many analysts believe quarterback is the Commanders' most pressing issue, but you won't hear Rivera or anyone in the front office showing their cards just yet), it's easy to see the type of person Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew want on their team. They value character, culture and work ethic, and any prospect who has their name called during Draft Week needs to possess those traits.

"You can only find that out really by interacting with those guys and talking to them and seeing what motivates them, seeing how much they love playing football," Mayhew said. "So it's really important to us as far as putting our team together to be able to make sure we're bringing the right kind of guys in."

That's been the case since Rivera became Washington's head coach, but virtual meetings, which has been the norm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, only go so far in helping scouts and coaches. They were limited to an eight-window into a prospect's behavior, whereas in-person conversations give much more information.