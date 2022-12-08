The case for Tress Way to make his second Pro Bowl

Think about all the punters you can name in the NFL. Now, narrow that list down to all the punters that can be considered dangerous.

It is probably a short list, right? Well, regardless of which punters you could name, Tress Way should be on that list. Why? Because coach Ron Rivera used that word to describe the Washington Commanders' most experienced player.

"One of those things obviously is for when he kicks the ball, whether it be indoors or outdoors, he has that ability to have the ball drift or move a little bit. When the wind picks up a little bit, he becomes even more dangerous," Rivera said.

Of all the things coaches want their punters to be, consistent is one of the most important. And Way, who is in his ninth season with the Commanders, has not just been consistent; he has been one of the best punters in the league. That is why you should vote Way to his second Pro Bowl, then check out his stats and vote again.