'The man's one of a kind': Bieniemy's former players praise his coaching style

Jones-Drew went on to have a successful NFL career with three Pro Bowls and a First Team All-Pro selection. He did not play for Bieniemy in the professional ranks, but he never forgot how much he developed during their time together.

"Now, his style of coaching isn't for everyone to like - it's not to be liked, it's to make sure that you're the best player that you can be," Jones-Drew said in 2021.

Once Bieniemy got hired by the Chiefs in 2013, he took that style with him. It did not take long for running back Jamaal Charkes, who had two 1,000-yard seasons with Bieniemy as his coach, to understand what Bieniemy expects from his players.

His conclusion after spending four seasons with Bieniemy: "every guy Eric Bieniemy touches, he raises their game -- whoever they are."

"Wherever he goes, he's going to bring out the best in all his players," Charles told CBS Sports in 2021. "He's going to push them to a level they didn't even know they had. He's a great coach that coaches the details."

Bieniemy has a new challenge as the Commanders' offensive coordinator. Washington has not finished higher than 20th in yards per game since 2017, and it has been near the bottom of the league in average points per contest in that time frame as well.

Whatever the Commanders' offense ends up being in 2023, it is reasonable to expect the unit to reach new heights.