This Time, Redskins Finish The Job



Fred Davis celebrates a TD with

Levi Jones. (AP Photo)





So the Redskins, who should have been starting at their 10, set up shop at the 40. A sharp Jason Campbell pitched 14 yards to Santana Moss, 29 to Devin Thomas and 17 to Davis for his second touchdown, followed by a more restrained self-homage.

That allowed the Redskins to lead 17-10 at halftime.

Landry will not want to look at tape of those first 30 minutes. The Raiders sought him out on the field and picked on him relentlessly. The Redskins tried to ease his lot by playing him closer to the line of scrimmage essentially as the strong safety and had Reed Doughty playing deep. But that miscasts Doughty and the Raiders kept isolating running back Darren McFadden on Landry and making plays.

Gano acquitted himself well in his first NFL game. Signed to replace the banished Shaun Suisham, Gano punched home a 46-yard field goal and put some serious bang into his kickoffs.

The defense, without defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth (ankle) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall (knee), kept the Raiders' scoring down, though that is not exactly one of the labors of Hercules, since the Raiders went into this week's slate of games as the league's second-lowest scoring team.

The offense assembled a sound, time-eating drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters and culminated in Quinton Ganther's 1-yard touchdown run. That gave the Redskins a 24-13 lead and a little bit of a cushion, with the Raiders offense in the hands of JaMarcus Russell after Gradkowski could not return from a knee injury suffered just before halftime.

The crowd, such as it was, booed Russell every time he trotted on or off the field. When he threw an interception (to the grateful Landry) on the first play after Ganther's touchdown, the outcome suddenly seemed inevitable. The Raiders challenged the call and lost, costing them their second time-out. The Redskins now owned a two-score lead, a short field from the Oakland 41 and some momentum.

Imagine. The Redskins in position to put away the opponent. And they did it. Four plays, 41 yards. Ganther again plowing in from the 1. Gano's extra point gave the Redskins 31, the second week in a row they've scored 30 or more and the first time they've exceeded 30 in 29 games under coach Jim Zorn.

Though the special teams failed again when Antwaan Randle El muffed a punt and Oakland recovered, the defense held. It posted two more sacks and took the ball away on downs. Those two sacks gave the Redskins eight for the game, their most in a game since 1990 when they built the snowman against the Dallas Cowboys.

That defensive stand enabled the Redskins to burn more time and for Gano to add a 41-yard field goal. The 21-point margin chased even more of the patrons onto the highway. The Redskins probably looked like prime pickings to these hungry fans but records can be deceiving.

This is what the Redskins had been building toward. True, this victory did not come against a team in the upper strata of the standings but it came on the road and, well, it came. At long last.

The Redskins scored their high in points, showed a powerful pass rush and continued to put forth extreme effort despite the injuries and missing starters. They overcame their mistakes and they earned what they got.

This is what they are capable of. This is what they can do. The question is if they can do it week after week, against quality opponents. Three of those remain and how the Redskins finish against the New York Giants, Cowboys and San Diego Chargers will tell us much about who belongs here next season.