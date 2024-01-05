Three keys to Washington upsetting Dallas in Week 18

The Washington Commanders will close out the 2023 season on Sunday with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to getting an upset and spoiling the Cowboys' chances of winning the NFC East, presented by KIA.

1. Run the ball.

The Cowboys have one of the better defenses in the league today with Dan Quinn turning a unit that struggled to prevent anyone from scoring a few years ago into one that has given up just 19.1 points per game. If they have any weakness, it's on the ground. They rank 20th with 116.3 yards to opposing running backs.

So, for Washington to win, they'll need to run the ball and do it a lot.

Four of the five teams that have beaten the Cowboys this season have followed this philosophy. The Cardinals set that trend in Week 3, when James Conner led a 222-yard effort with 98 of his own. Since then, other teams with more dominant running games have followed that path as well. The San Francisco 49ers had 170 yards in a 42-10 blowout; The Philadelphia Eagles had 109 yards on 33 carries; and the Buffalo Bills let James Cook run loose with 179 of their 266 yards on the ground.

In their five losses, the Cowboys have given up an average of 171.6 yards.

The Commanders don't run the ball often. In fact, no one runs the ball more infrequently than them; their rushing play percentage 33.83% is the lowest in the NFL. When they run the ball, however, they are quite good at it; they average 4.5 yards per attempt, seventh in the league.