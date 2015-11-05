Throwback Thursday: Redskins Score Opening Day Victory Over Patriots In 1978

](http://www.subway.com/)

Kicker Mark Moseley got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 26-yard field goal conversion.

The Patriots would respond in the third quarter with a 33-yard touchdown connection between Steve Grogan and Stanley Morgan, and then in the fourth with another touchdown pass, this time to Harold Jackson.

The Redskins, meanwhile, would get their first touchdown of the game in the third quarter, as Joe Theismann found Mike Thomas for a 15-yard score.

Late in the game, with the Redskins down 14-9, Brad Dusek returned a fumble 31 yards for the deciding score.

The victory was also the first for Jack Pardee as Redskins head coach.

