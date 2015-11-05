 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Throwback Thursday: Redskins Score Opening Day Victory Over Patriots In 1978

Nov 05, 2015 at 12:34 AM
1105_throwback-thursday_660x350.jpg

For today's Throwback Thursday moment presented by Subway, Redskins.com looks back at the Redskins' first-ever victory over the Patriots, which came on Opening Day in 1978.

The Washington Redskins hold a 6-3 all-time advantage over the New England Patriots, with their first victory of the series coming on Sept. 3, 1978.

Playing the game at Schaefer Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the Redskins got past the Patriots by a final of 16-14.[

subway-logo.jpg

](http://www.subway.com/)

Kicker Mark Moseley got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 26-yard field goal conversion.

The Patriots would respond in the third quarter with a 33-yard touchdown connection between Steve Grogan and Stanley Morgan, and then in the fourth with another touchdown pass, this time to Harold Jackson.

The Redskins, meanwhile, would get their first touchdown of the game in the third quarter, as Joe Theismann found Mike Thomas for a 15-yard score.

Late in the game, with the Redskins down 14-9, Brad Dusek returned a fumble 31 yards for the deciding score.

The victory was also the first for Jack Pardee as Redskins head coach.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021. 
news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.
news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.
news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.
Advertising