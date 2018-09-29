Top 10 Quotes: Redskins Bye Week

7. "Veterans are key to I think all football teams in the type of guys they are, the veteran leadership they provide, the veteran ways they go about their business on a daily routine – the routines they display for the younger players showing why they have been in the league for so long and how they are still so productive. With the work habits they have, their eating habits, the sleep habits, all that rubs off on the younger players. It's great to have them and then to watch them still produce at the high level that they do, it's good for everybody."

Jay Gruden, on having veterans

6. "You gotta keep an even keel. Like I said all week. It started with practice, all the older guys, all the vets, we took it upon ourselves to run to the ball extra, do whatever, because we knew what type of game this was gonna be. Just so proud of the guys, the young guys hopped right on board like they've done since OTAs. Run to the ball, you see Payne and all those guys flying around. We knew that's what is was going to take. It's going to take four downs to stop Rodgers sometimes, it was going to take special teams, it was a great time win. We knew we had to do it like that, it's never going to be easy. Every game is going to go down to the last minute and we're prepared to do it."

Mason Foster, on staying level-headed

5. "It builds confidence, it truly does. If you can have guys like that the whole time, that can go out there and be strong in that middle, in the trenches. It can takes us far, it really can and I've been preaching that since I got here. Whenever you can get guys like that because it starts up front. I starts with out O-Line, it starts with out D-Line, nothing more nothing less. We just service ourselves off of what they do, and they did a fabulous job today. Fabian, I said something about him earlier, he's my player of the game tonight. Just how he was able to go out there, he was playing all across the field today and making plays left and right. He got that force fumble, and I was there…it was his game, it was his ball and I just want him to realize that.""

Josh Norman, on how this performance will help moving forward

4. "We have three good games, especially for self-scout that is a good time to get that done. But you're right, we don't have a lot of data on that, just three games maybe our third preseason game we will throw in there. But just make sure we're aware of the tendencies that we have. Also start to get some work on New Orleans and Carolina because Carolina will be a short week, so maybe we get a little ahead on Carolina. We have a lot of work to do, make sure we keep in touch with our trainer and make sure that these guys are progressing like we think and getting ready for the game and address personnel if we need to. But really, it's about trying to get ahead and study what other teams are doing and continue to add to our playbook."