Top quotes from the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference

Co-owners and co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder, Jason Wright, Julie Donaldson, Joe Theismann and Jonathan Allen spoke during the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference. Here's a look at some of their top quotes.
Co-owner and co-CEO Dan Snyder:
"Today is a big day for our team, our fans. A day in which we embark on a new chapter as the Washington Commanders. It's been a long journey to get to this point. I've been grateful to everyone whose been a part of this process along the way. I want to thank our great alumni. Thank you guys for being here. Thank you for being part of this process. Many of you have been on the committee calls, and it's just been great and we really appreciate you helping us to connect the past to our future."
Co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder:
"I want to start by expressing our gratitude that you've joined us today for this momentus occasion, as well as many partners that have joined us along the journey. As we kick off our 90th year, we're excited to celebrate the rich history of the Burgundy & Gold while also paving the way for our new tradition as the Washington Commanders.
Team president Jason Wright:
"I really want to thank our alumni, not just the men sitting in front of me, but the men who really built the legacy that we're standing here on, who made something of the Burgundy & Gold, who made it so important that in this fan engaging process, the first thing folks said was, 'Y'all better not take away those colors.' That's due to you all. And personally, so many of you have advised me and the folks leading this organization on how to steward that legacy well. How to treat our fans with the dignity and respect they deserve and to cultivate those bonds that y'all built with them."
Check out the Washington Commanders' new home, away and alternate uniforms that were unveiled as part of the organization's rebrand. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Julie Donaldson:
"The anticipation, the wait is over. Two days after I got this job, we became the Washington Football Team. And here we are now, on 2.2.22, the Washington Commanders. It has been a lot of hard work getting to this day, one that has taken countless nights, long days, a lot of thought, a lot of anticipation for this. We're excited to be here today, and we're excited to share this journey with you."
Joe Theismann:
"I like the name 'Commanders.' It just has a ring to it. It has a sense of strength to it. It has a sense of authority to it, and that's who we are going to become, and that's who we're gonna be. And that's why this franchise is so special to me."
Jonathan Allen:
"I think what's so great about the Commanders is that it's a new era, not just for the players currently, but for all the legends in front of us. I think it represents what you guys did in the past to help build a legacy and a path for guys like myself and my teammates and future guys to come to allow us to be able to do the same things you guys have done. And I think this is a great job of just giving us a sense of pride moving forward, something we can all rally behind, unify behind and really build a rich legacy."
Jason Wright:
"We landed on this in part because we believe the Washington Commanders can carry the rich legacy of this team -- a championship legacy. It's got the weight and heft of something that is befitting of a 90-year franchise."
Joe Theismann:
"And I say this to the young players: It's your chance now, to be able to create a legacy as the Washington Commanders. We did our job, we had our chance. Now it's your turn to take it and move forward with it."
Jonathan Allen:
"The name 'Commanders' is going to mean something special to everyone in this community."