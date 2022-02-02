Top quotes from the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference

Co-owners and co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder, Jason Wright, Julie Donaldson, Joe Theismann and Jonathan Allen spoke during the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference. Here's a look at some of their top quotes.

Co-owner and co-CEO Dan Snyder:

"Today is a big day for our team, our fans. A day in which we embark on a new chapter as the Washington Commanders. It's been a long journey to get to this point. I've been grateful to everyone whose been a part of this process along the way. I want to thank our great alumni. Thank you guys for being here. Thank you for being part of this process. Many of you have been on the committee calls, and it's just been great and we really appreciate you helping us to connect the past to our future."

Co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder:

"I want to start by expressing our gratitude that you've joined us today for this momentus occasion, as well as many partners that have joined us along the journey. As we kick off our 90th year, we're excited to celebrate the rich history of the Burgundy & Gold while also paving the way for our new tradition as the Washington Commanders.

Team president Jason Wright: