Torain Provides a Spark For Redskins' Ground Game





Ryan Torain called it "electrifying."

In his first carry in the Redskins' 17-12 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Torain burst up the middle, bulldozed over safety Quintin Mikell and followed a Chris Cooley block into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown run.

The play gave the Redskins an early 7-0 lead.

More importantly, it set a tone.

On this day, the Redskins would play more physical than the Eagles.

"First play in, I was excited, ready to keep it up," Torain said.

Said head coach Mike Shanahan: "You can see the type of power he has when he scored that touchdown on that little trap inside – he ran over a safety. Not a lot of guys can do that."

Torain finished the game with a team-high 70 rushing yards on 18 carries.

In the fourth quarter, with Clinton Portis nursing a groin injury, the Redskins ran Torain on seven of eight plays as the offense tried to wind down the clock.

He picked up 32 yards on the drive, including a 10-yard run for a first down that kept the clock moving in the Redskins' favor.

You've heard of the "Riggo Drill."

This was the "Ryan Drill."

"It was a huge accomplishment," Torain said of his performance against the Eagles. "I was excited to be out there, helping the team win. Hard work paid off. I'm enjoying it."

With Portis's status uncertain for this week's game against the Green Bay Packers, Torain could be in line to make his first Redskins start.

Not bad for a guy who was on the Redskins' practice squad just two weeks ago.