Five takeaways from Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

3. He values building relationships.

Bieniemy has a long list of goals in his new role with the Commanders, and most of them revolve around getting players to buy into his system and trust that he will put them in the best position to succeed.

And to him, there is only one way to do that.

"That's about developing relationships, and you gotta get to know the people," Bieniemy said.

Bieniemy has either played or coached football at every level, and one thing that has not changed is the importance of getting to know players. That is what he appreciates about every coach he has ever had, from high school to the NFL. He also had to do that coaching for the University of Colorado, and he spent much of his time getting to know recruits and their families.

The need for building bonds with players does not change at the professional level, and Bieniemy believes that is the best way to maximize players' skill set.