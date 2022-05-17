Daron Payne is a big fan of Phidarian Mathis' work ethic

Mathis wasn't lacking for talent in his first three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He was the fourth-ranked defensive tackle and the No. 37 overall prospect at the high school level by ESPN. What's more, he played well when he got the snaps; he improved his tackle production every season, and in 2020 he recorded 31 tackles, three pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The only issue was that he played part of a dominant defensive front that included Quinnen Williams (taken third overall in 2019) and Raekwon Davis (a second-round pick in 2020). Still, Payne appreciated how Mathis didn't let that hamper his work ethic.

"He stayed the course, kept chopping the wood, kept coming to work every day," Payne said. "And he finally got his time to shine."

Mathis was a team captain in his final season at Alabama and put together a career performance in 2021 with 53 tackles, two pass breakups and nine sacks.