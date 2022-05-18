Mark Ingram: Brian Robinson a 'sleeper back' that creates high value

That statement proved to be prophetic, because that's exactly what happened when the Commanders took Robinson with the No. 98 overall pick. Players like Jonathan Allen, whose college career at Alabama wrapped up a year before Robinson arrived, can appreciate what the running back brings to the team.

"I think Brian Robinson is a testament to what we do at Alabama," Allen said. "One of the biggest parts of a guy being successful or not is his mentality and his mindset. Is he mature enough to handle everything that comes with it, to do what he has to do with all the free time?

"When you look at Bama guys, like we don't get in trouble, you know what kind of work ethic we got, you know what kind of mental toughness we got and fortitude," Allen added.

The Commanders have plans for Robinson and his ability to get yards after contact and run between the tackles. They intend to use him in a way that complements Antonio Gibson, giving them a legitimate one-two punch similar to what Ron Rivera had with the Carolina Panthers in DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart.

It's a responsibility that Robinson is more than capable of taking on.