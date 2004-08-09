Training Camp Snapshot, Aug. 2 P.M.

Here are some of the highlights from Monday afternoon's practice:

Play of the Day: Matt Bowen saved the best for last. On the final play of practice, Bowen leaped in front of tight end Walter Rasby for an interception in the end zone. Bowen's forward progress landed him in a puddle, but Rasby quickly extended a hand. Shouted Rasby: "I'll get you next time, Matt Bowen."

Player: Earlier in the practice, Rasby caught a pass from Patrick Ramsey and ambled upfield, would-be tacklers glancing off him. The 10-year veteran is known more for his run-blocking skills, having tutored under Don Breaux when both were in Carolina in the mid-1990s. But Rasby will always welcome more of an involvement in the passing game. For his career, he has caught 59 passes for 532 yards and five touchdowns.

Quote: "Of course I am excited. I mean, who wouldn't be? Joe Gibbs can start a show. It seems like we have got more fans out [at training camp] for him than we get at games. He is the man." -- Laveranes Coles, on the team's prospects for 2004

Atmosphere: Among fans, today was for the die-hards. The sudden rainstorm sent most scurrying for cover. Most fans left, believing that practice would be canceled. When the Redskins started to come out onto the field, there were plenty of suggestions from fans as players tried to figure out a way across a large puddle blocking the way to the Astroturf field. After practice, Chris Cooley, Darnerien McCants, Robert Royal, Shawn Springs and Laveranues Coles were among players who signed autographs.

Notes:

-- Taylor Jacobs missed the afternoon practice with a groin injury. Mike Sellers also sat out practice, giving his sprained ankle another day of rest.