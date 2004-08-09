News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Training Camp Snapshot, July 31 P.M.

Aug 09, 2004 at 07:43 AM

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday afternoon's practice:

Play: Fans gave Darnerien McCants the loudest ovation of practice after the lanky receiver leaped high in the air for a reception, deftly maneuvered past a defender and raced down the sideline for a score.

Player: Marcus Washington flashed his athleticism during 11-on-11 drills. On a pass play, the 6-3, 247-pound linebacker dropped back into coverage and leaped high in the air to tip a Mark Brunell pass. He lunged for the ball and narrowly missed an interception.

Quote: "I think the most impressive thing of the day was our fans. I haven't been here when we've had this kind of get-together. It was kind of amazing, to think that they would stand out there in the heat like that. I really appreciate them. I wish we could spend more time and sign all the autographs, but it's hard right now because we're on such a tight schedule. Hopefully on Fan Appreciation Day we'll get a lot more of that done. I really appreciate them." -- Joe Gibbs, discussing the 10,000 fans who turned out on the first day of training camp.

Atmosphere: The afternoon practice heated up and players were visibly sweating. No matter--fans were still energized by seeing Gibbs and the Redskins. After the second practice, LaVar Arrington signed autographs for those groups of fans who yelled the loudest. The commotion caused Shawn Springs to stop an interview with reporters and go over to watch Arrington's interaction with fans.

Notes:

-- As Matt Bowen walked off the field, he was handed a news report of the blockbuster baseball trade in which the Chicago Cubs acquired shortstop Nomar Garciaparra. Bowen, a huge Cubs fan, said: "Wow, they did it."

-- Offensive linemen Kenyatta Jones and Brandon Winey sat out practices on Saturday with ankle sprains.

-- Former Redskins tight end Rick 'Doc' Walker was among the speakers during a team meeting on Friday night at the National Conference Center. Several Redskins, including Arrington, said the speech made an impression on them.

-- Arrington on Gibbs' practice methods: "I think Coach is a master at managing practices. He manages how you hit, he manages how much you hit. And I think you get a lot accomplished during his two-hour practices."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising