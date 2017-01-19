Trent Murphy's Trust In Transition

Just like gaining the weight quickly, losing would have been tough for Murphy, too, who was encouraged to keep most of his weight after his bout with strep throat. In his blog, Murphy noted that, "there are guys across the league who play this position at 280 pounds and they're a little shorter than me, so you can definitely be a little bigger."

"With rapid weight loss, it's important to have medical supervision, because there's always the risk of dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and gallstones as well. Malnutrition is also a risk because some people think they can just stop eating or do a crash diet," Spencer said regarding issues that many people have with trying to lose weight. "The recommendations for weight loss are generally one to two pounds a week, anything more than that is considered rapid weight loss. As a reference one pound is equal to about 3500 calories, to make that adjustment would be require decreasing calories by about 500 a day or exercising the equivalent."

All's Well That Ends WellMaybe Murphy was just being optimistic, but he envisioned a strong 2016 season when he wrote in early August about his eventful offseason.

"In the end, the weight I gained to play on the line should actually help me," Murphy wrote.

He was right. It took Murphy just four games to set a new career high in sacks. After recording six total sacks in his first two seasons, Murphy recorded eight takedowns of the quarterback in the first 13 games of this season.

"I wasn't really there that long," Murphy said of his cameo at defensive end. "I've been an outside backer almost my whole career and I was at end for like five, six weeks. It just kind of confirmed that leverage and pad level, hand placement is the most powerful tool, even being a smaller guy having to play inside."

Between Murphy and Kerrigan, the Redskins are one of only two teams to have a pair of players with at least eight sacks. The duo effectively ended a Week 14 win over the Eagles as Kerrigan stripped quarterback Carson Wentz and Murphy – moving quickly for a guy who was going to play defensive line at one point – ran over and picked up the loose ball.

"Playing for this franchise, I'm never short of motivation," Murphy finished his blog post. "I'm super thankful for everyone's support, and all the love and support that fans have shown on social media and at camp. I'm eager for the season to begin and to do everything I can to help us win."

Back in his accustomed outside linebacker spot, Murphy has done just that.