Trent Williams Wants To Show How Good Adrian Peterson Still Is On A Football Field

While Peterson certainly has support from the eight-year consecutive team captain, it's almost as if he still has an obligation to live up to his own name. After an injury-riddled season where he played for two different franchises, it's clear he's been ready to turn the tide this season.

Williams would agree, especially after watching him perform at their Houston-based training facility over the summer.

"Our vision was to have everything under one roof," Peterson said. "We have a hill outside so I do a lot of hill work and it's hot in Texas, clearly. We have a sand volleyball [pit] so I am able to get out there and do different agilities in the sand as well. We have yoga. We have turf. We have boxing. I am able to do a lot of stuff to keep my body in shape and I am more conscious – I've never really been on a diet but I'm more so aware and conscious of what I put into my body and try to eat health and good genes as well."

"I don't know how it's made him better, but he's made me a lot better," Williams said. "Just giving me the blueprint on what it takes to continue to cultivate the talent that you have inside of you, mix that with hard work. I've learned so much from him in that aspect, and it plays a huge part of why I'm here today."

Williams, who played right guard as a freshman at Oklahoma when Peterson was erupting during his junior year, smiled throughout his interview. Peterson will have two preseason games to show the team what he can provide, but Williams seems confident in his teammate once more.