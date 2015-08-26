Tress Way Confident, Feeling A Difference This Year

And during his first few weeks with the Redskins last season, Way battled for a roster spot with Robert Malone.

So after eventually beating out Malone for the team's punter job -- perhaps in one of the more surprising roster decisions made all preseason -- Way cashed in on the organization's choice by turning in one of the best punting performances in team history.

This year, as a result, he finds himself as the only punter on Washington's 90-man roster.

"Any time you get that, that's an incredible feeling," Way told Redskins.com. "If coaches aren't happy with you, they're going to bring somebody in. A lot of people, while it definitely will make you feel better, you still have to prepare for them, so it was nice to get all those reps and Nick [Sundberg] and I constantly working together. You still got to perform, I took advantage of having all those reps and working on the things I wanted to work on to keep doing the things I wanted to do well."

Way says he's already feeling a difference in his timing and overall performance, worrying more about refining his own game than keeping an eye on someone else's punts as well.

"You go into practice and you go into games just trying to find a rhythm, because you just have a certain level of confidence; you've done it before," he said. "Whereas this time last year, I was trying to prove to myself and everybody else that I could make a team. So now, coming off a pretty good year of hitting the ball well all year long, it's nice to kind of ease into it. Where you're just kind of learning the game rhythm again and you're learning the swing, your line, you're learning this and that."