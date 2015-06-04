Trevardo Williams Ready To Seize Opportunity

With plenty of reps to go around heading into training camp, Washington Redskins linebacker Trevardo Williams is hoping he can impress the coaching staff, possibly earning more playing time in the process.
Trevardo Williams had a hard time putting into words what it meant to be back with the Redskins for a second season.
As he stood there trying to find a way to let his feelings out, he quickly turned his mindset to what he needs to do to grab a spot on the final 53-man roster.
"Right now, I just want to focus on taking advantage of it and build myself according to the playbook and just master it as best I can," he said.
Williams joined the Redskins as a member of the team's practice squad in December before signing to the active roster with three games remaining.
He recorded his first regular-season action in a Week 15 game against the New York Giants. Then, the next week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams recorded his first sack by taking down quarterback Mark Sanchez on a 2nd-and-20 play.
Before signing with the Redskins, Williams' time during the 2014 season was split between the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said he admired Williams for coming in late in the season and being productive.
"Trevardo came in last year in a pinch, man, and got some meaningful plays and some meaningful reps," Gruden said. "He got a sack or two in the regular season. So, he's a very strong guy, you know? He has got a very good first step."
The next step in the evaluation process is "getting him out there more often so he has better knowledge of the system and what he's doing."
"But, as far as a third-down rusher, he's got a chance," Gruden said. "He's got the strength, like I said. He's got the speed to get around the corner. We've just got to see more of him, more consistent Trevardo this year and see how he does with the more reps that he's going to get. But, he has a great opportunity to be a third guy or a fourth, no question."
Williams also brings with him one of the more built frames on the roster, as the 6-foot-1, 237 pounder often shows off his muscular frame during practices and workouts with sleeveless or rolled up shirts.
So with the strength already there, Williams wanted to improve on other areas physically.
That included incorporating hot yoga classes into his routine this offseason.
"A lot of focus on flexibility and mainly therapy," Williams said. "I already have the power, that'll come fully later on either way, but health was a big thing for me and cardio was a big thing for me."
With Ryan Kerrigan sidelined during OTAs and minicamp after undergoing a minor knee procedure, Williams was one of a handful of outside linebackers seeing more action with the No. 1 defense during 11-on-11 drills.
While the team's depth chart at linebacker has yet to be decided, Williams knows the opportunity is there to at the very least see more reps on game day in 2015.
"It's always a good opportunity to have an open window and to seize it," he said. "So I'm taking enough advantage as long as I can."
