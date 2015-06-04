Trevardo Williams Ready To Seize Opportunity

"But, as far as a third-down rusher, he's got a chance," Gruden said. "He's got the strength, like I said. He's got the speed to get around the corner. We've just got to see more of him, more consistent Trevardo this year and see how he does with the more reps that he's going to get. But, he has a great opportunity to be a third guy or a fourth, no question."

Williams also brings with him one of the more built frames on the roster, as the 6-foot-1, 237 pounder often shows off his muscular frame during practices and workouts with sleeveless or rolled up shirts.

So with the strength already there, Williams wanted to improve on other areas physically.

That included incorporating hot yoga classes into his routine this offseason.

"A lot of focus on flexibility and mainly therapy," Williams said. "I already have the power, that'll come fully later on either way, but health was a big thing for me and cardio was a big thing for me."

With Ryan Kerrigan sidelined during OTAs and minicamp after undergoing a minor knee procedure, Williams was one of a handful of outside linebackers seeing more action with the No. 1 defense during 11-on-11 drills.

While the team's depth chart at linebacker has yet to be decided, Williams knows the opportunity is there to at the very least see more reps on game day in 2015.

"It's always a good opportunity to have an open window and to seize it," he said. "So I'm taking enough advantage as long as I can."

