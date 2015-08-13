Trey Williams Collects First NFL Touchdown In Preseason Opener

Williams' first NFL touchdown -- a one-yard punch -- against the Browns culminated one of the Redskins' most successful drives of Thursday night, an 11-play, 68-yard march under the helm of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The score put the Redskins ahead 20-17, a lead they would never relinquish.

"It was amazing. I kind of wish I could have kept the football in my hands," Williams said. "When I crossed the white line I was like, 'Yes! They can't take that back. They can't take that back.'"

Williams rushed seven times for 15 yards and caught a pass for seven yards, using his speed to try to find holes on the outside, often comparing his footspeed to the Browns' linebackers and cornerbacks.

He shrugged at being nervous or having some pregame jitters, trusting his experience playing his position, but said he was impressed with running backs coach Randy Jordan and his other assistant coaches. They gave him a foundation during the last two weeks in Richmond to make the transition from playing on practice fields to FirstEnergy Stadium as smooth as possible.

"[Jordan] did a great job of coaching us up on a lot of the pickups and when to hit the hole so I was really prepared, so I wasn't really worried," Williams said. "None of it was new because they did such a great job at coaching it up. It was just like practice."

After starter Alfred Morris rushed for 42 yards and backup Matt Jones ran for 38 yards, the Redskins began to use Silas Redd Jr.. until his knee got caught between two Browns defenders and forced him to leave the stadium on crutches. Chris Thompson took some of the early load in the third quarter and then it was Williams' turn to muscle through Cleveland territory.

Williams, undrafted out of Texas A&M, has the speed to make an impression both as a running back and on special teams, where he has taken reps as a return man in training camp. Thursday night he was able to cut loose towards the sidelines and showed he had some strength as well.

"[I was] just showing a little speed, showing a little power and a stiff arm," Williams said. "Just showing them the little things I can do. Its more than just speed and quickness, I've got a little power to me so I felt like I showed a little bit on the stiff arm but its more to go. I'm just excited for the season."

As for the monumental football, it already has a shipping address attached to it.

"Yeah, if I find it," Williams said, "I'm giving it to mom and dad."

