Trio Of Young Tight Ends Make Every Rep Count

"Last year coming in as a rookie, you're scrambling your brain trying to learn the plays, staying up all night, and have to go back the next day and try to do it all over again," he said. "This year, I have a solid foundation from rookie minicamp and all the OTAs. So now, it's just about going out there, doing my assignment fast, playing physical and actually getting the work done, not just thinking, 'Oh, what is my assignment?'"

Dixon said it was "difficult at first" practicing but not getting to go on gamedays, but after getting his footing there was "a sense of relief."

"I was out for half of the season, but I didn't know where I was going to end up, so having the opportunity to come here was a big thing for me," he said. "I was grateful for that opportunity, but as a competitor, I wanted to be on the field obviously."

And seeing as Redskins fans have never seen him on the field for a preseason or regular-season game, it'd be understandable that Dixon's not exactly the easiest guy to pick out on the roster.

But you'll always find him giving it his all.

"I'm always going to give 100 percent effort. I'm going to try and do my job every play," Dixon said. "I think I bring the long-ranging athleticism. I'm a go up and go get it kind of guy. I'm not just going to burn with you speed, I'm not going to be a big dominant physical guy, but I feel like I can put all those things together and be good for us in the red zone."

As for Mahina, the least experienced member of the group, he's had the chance to learn from the other five tight ends on the roster after signing with the Redskins as an undrafted college free agent in early May.

The crowded feeling at his position has made Mahina "get into my playbook more," but he said he's been getting help from the longest-tenured tight end in Washington.