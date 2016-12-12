Unheralded Work By Chris Thompson Rewarded With Game-Winning Touchdown Run

However, for what the Washington Redskins are trying to accomplish – a second straight playoff berth is the most immediate goal – Thompson is indispensable. From returning kickoffs to pass blocking to catching passes to coming through with a game-winning 25-yard touchdown run in Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Thompson does more than the box score can illustrate.

There is one specific skill above all that the Redskins fifth round pick in 2013 NFL Draft brings to the table: speed. Thompson showed it off on the first play after the two-minute warning as the Redskins faked an end around to DeSean Jackson and pitched it left to Thompson, who immediately had to evade a hard-charging Vinny Curry.

Thompson did so thanks to some excellent acceleration and then saw No. 71 – teammate and left tackle Trent Williams – in front of him.

"Before the play, [Williams] was like, 'Just stick with me,'" Thompson recalled.

As Williams was erasing a helpless cornerback in the form of Philadelphia's Jalen Mills, Thompson cut back upfield and shrugged off Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who was barely able to grasp the back of Thompson's jersey. That left 15 yards of open space in front of Thompson – only the end zone was going to stop Thompson from running.

Go score the touchdown, right?