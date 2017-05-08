Unpacking Torrian Gray's First Three Months As An NFL Coach

The key for Gray is to show off his personality and make sure that his players are understanding and trusting everything he's explaining.

"I'm kind of no-nonsense," Gray said. "I'm going to come with a lot of passion and energy though, and try to give those guys a 'why.' A 'why' I can help them or 'why' I think I can help them be successful or more successful than what they've done…Am I getting across to them what I need to get across? Am I too fast, am I too slow? So it's just me feeling them out and how that process goes. I think we're hitting pretty good right now."

Working on the field

So far, Gray says both D.J. Swearinger and Josh Norman have been natural leaders of the group, helping everyone along thus far.

As they've been practicing outside with footballs during Phase 2, Gray knows that even with some players at the top of their games, technique and fundamentals are still important facets to teach and refine.

"I was always told, if those guys feel you can help them achieve better, they'll buy into you and they'll listen to you, and I think that's what I can bring to the table," Gray said. "Those guys want to be better, and that's kind of how I think I fit in. You're always teaching technique and fundamentals, and for the most part, I think the big thing is just giving them the 'Whys.' Why do you want to do things a certain way? Why do you want their eyes here? Why do you want them to see things a certain way? Just giving them those details."

Instructing rookies