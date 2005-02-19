Upbeat Arrington Returns to Practice

After weeks of watching from the sidelines, linebacker LaVar Arrington returned to the practice fields on Wednesday at Redskins Park. The three-time Pro Bowler participated with the scout team, the unit that the starters on offense run plays against, and later said he hoped to increase his activity in Thursday and Friday practices.

"I felt pretty good out there," he said. "I still have to get a little more comfortable out there. I fee relatively new right now, as funny as that may sound."

Asked if he had any difficulty pushing off on his injured right knee, Arrington said: "It wasn't too bad. I think I did well today. We'll find out tomorrow when I put pads on."

Arrington is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arrington has missed the last 10 games after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He was initially due to return in late October, but he suffered a setback during a practice and was sidelined another four weeks.

Head coach Joe Gibbs said trainers and coaches were pleased with Arrington's progress during Wednesday's practice.

"I think he did well," Gibbs said. "I think everybody was pleased. He moved around well. He mostly worked on giving other teams looks, but I thought he moved around well and I think he felt well. He came off the field a little bit early to get iced down so we will just continue to work with that. But I thought the first impressions were good."

For Arrington, it was a first step in trying to salvage some playing time in a season that has seemingly been one rehab stint after another.

"Guys are still fighting and continuing to get things done--I want to be a part of it," he said. "I don't want sit back and watch when I'm healthy. So if I'm healthy and I'm not on Injured Reserve, I'd like an opportunity to go out there and play. That's the way I feel.