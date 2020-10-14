Washington's Offense Has Struggled, But The Upcoming Schedule Should Help

Much of executing offensively comes down to following the game plan, and bad starts have forced Washington to stray from its ideal identity. The team has trailed by double digits at halftime in every game this season and has spent about 52% of total game time down by more than one score (at least nine points).

These circumstances have forced Washington to throw more, which has allowed opposing defenses to pressure the quarterback without fear of losing the lead or falling further behind. As a result, Washington's quarterbacks have been sacked an average of 4.2 times per game, according to TeamRankings.com -- the second-highest total in the league. Its rushing offense has also suffered, as it ranks near the bottom in attempts per game (23.4) and yards per carry (3.5).

But over the next several weeks, the offense should be able to play more to its strengths, which includes getting the ball to its playmakers in space. According to ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay, Washington has the second-easiest schedule the rest of the season.