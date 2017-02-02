Vernon Davis Taking In Every Moment Being Back Home

"Being able to sleep out on the streets and experience that first-hand was life changing," Davis said. "I now know what these homeless people are going through when they decide to sleep out on the streets and they don't have anywhere to go and they don't have clothes on their back and just trying to stay warm. That was quite an experience, probably one of the most interesting experiences I've ever had."

Part of what made that experience so special to Davis was because of knowing what life might have been like for him if he had not been raised by his grandmother and instead was forced to be separated from his siblings. It could have been him out there for more nights than just one.

Davis is also one of many players who has publicly committed to helping the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation in its effort to introduce the Redskins FITT initiative alongside D.C. Public Schools and the American Diabetes Association. The program encourages seventh-grade stuidents to live a healthy lifestyle and to be active for at least 60 minutes a day. Speaking on behalf of the prgram at a press conference in December, Davis expressed why being involved was so personal to him.

"With this Redskins FITT program, I feel like it's imperative the D.C. public school system implements this because it can be vital for the kids, and the kids can go home and share this with their families and they can make a huge impact in their household," Davis said. With this program, based on everything the Redskins are doing, I feel like it's very interactive, they'll have fun with it."

Davis has made sure to get this message across in more ways this one, including a video he made over the offseason.

A Revitalization

At age 33, Davis still expects to play for years to come. In fact, joining the team has sparked a revitalization in how he feels about playing football.

"I just continue to be optimistic, keep playing football and having fun and falling in love with the game all over again," Davis said. "I feel like the older I get the better I get. I feel like I'm just starting, I'm just getting started. I can still run. I tell everyone the same thing: when I lose my speed then I'll hang it up. But I still have my speed. I can still run, run well. With that, I can continue to play this game."

But after his time playing the game is over?

Then the plan is to move onto the next phase of his career, possibly back on the other side of the country closer to where his NFL career started. Acting and being on television has become a goal of his. In fact, look out for Davis making an appearance in the new Baywatch movie coming out later in 2017.

For now, however, not only is Davis making an impact and getting to fulfill a dream he never thought would turn into reality, but he also just finished a very strong season.

Filling in for and alongside Reed, Davis cropped up as one of the best tight ends in the NFL still. Despite being in his 11th season, Davis finished the year with 44 catches for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

And one moment that seemed to bring it all together was when he scored a touchdown in the win at FedExField over Minnesota in Week 10 and got to celebrate with an extra special guest -- his brother, Colts cornerback Vontae Davis, who was able to come to the game with his team on a bye.

"That was pretty amazing," Davis said. "My brother, he'd never been to a Redskins game never ever, probably played here, but he never sat in the stands, so having him there like right behind us and celebrating with him ..."

After a pause he decides there is only one word to describe the experience.