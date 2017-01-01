News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Video Highlights: #NYGvsWAS

Jan 01, 2017 at 12:31 PM
170101_cousins_giants_615_255.jpg

The Washington Redskins fell to the New York Giants, 19-10, at FedExField during Week 17 of the regular season. We have video highlights from the game.

1st Quarter: Redskins running back Chris Thompson makes an acrobatic catch on an eight-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

1st Quarter: Cousins completes a 23-yard pass to wide receiver Pierre Garçon.

2nd Quarter: Cousins fires a 21-yard pass to tight end Jordan Reed.

2nd Quarter: Cousins hooks up with wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a 23-yard pass play.

3rd Quarter: Cousins completes a 49-yard pass to Garçon.

3rd Quarter: Cousins throws a 31-yard pass to tight end Vernon Davis.

4th Quarter: Cousins completes an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

4th Quarter: Cousins completes a 21-yard pass to Garçon.

4th Quarter: Cousins finds Reed in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.

news

Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

The Washington Football Team has capped off the 2021 season with a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 18 victory.

news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

Head coach Ron Rivera and multiple players spoke to the media after the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here a look at what was said during their press conferences.

news

Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, safety Bobby McCain and kicker Joey Slye helped lead Washington to a 22-7 win over the New York Giants in the team's season finale. Here's how they played on Sunday afternoon.

news

5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

The 2021 season is over, and the Washington Football Team finishes 7-10 after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here's a look at some key takeaways from the finale.

news

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

news

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Leno is now Washington's long term answer at left tackle, and a belief in Ron Rivera and the team's direction convinced him to stick with the Burgundy & Gold.

news

Top 10 Quotes | Moments of self-reflection for Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team will have one last game for the 2021 season against the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.

news

3 Keys to Washington getting a win at MetLife Stadium

The Washington Football Team is gearing up for its final game of the 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.

news

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes can see improvements in every aspect of his game.

news

3 rookies to watch in Washington's final game of the season

Washington's season finale at MetLife Stadium provides a perfect opportunity to give some newer players important reps.

news

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Heinicke was named the starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season, and while not everything went as planned, he did check off a few goals.

Advertising