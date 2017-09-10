Video Highlights: #PHIvsWAS

The Washington Redskins took on the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season opener, and we have the video highlights from the game.
1st Quarter:Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. makes his first catch, an 11-yard gain to pick up a first down.
1st Quarter: On Eagles first play from scrimmage, cornerback Josh Norman stayed stride for stride with wide receiver Torrey Smith and nearly picked off quarterback Carson Wentz in the end zone.
1st Quarter: Cornerback Kendall Fuller broke up a backwards pass to to wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Linebacker Mason Foster fell on the fumble and the Redskins recovered.
1st Quarter: On the ensuing possession, wide receiver Ryan Grant collected a short screen pass and ran 34 yards for a first down.
2nd Quarter: Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan snagged an interception from a batted ball off of Stacy McGee's fingertips and ran it back for a touchdown to put the Redskins on the board.
2nd Quarter: On the next Eagles drive, Kerrigan and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis split a sack on third down.
2md Quarter: The Redskins get their first offensive touchdown of the day as running back Chris Thompson pinballs his way through multiple defenders for a 29-yard touchdown.
2nd Quarter: Right before the half ended, cornerback Bashaud Breeland broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.
3rd Quarter: Quarterback Kirk Cousins scrambles up the middle on a second-and-6 and picks up a first down.
3rd Quarter: On the same drive, Cousins shakes off a defender on third down and hits wide receiver Brian Quick over the middle for a first down.
4th Quarter: Terrelle Pryor put together his most athletic play of the day in the fourth quarter, catching a pass over the middle and turning it into 28 yards.