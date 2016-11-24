Video Highlights: #WASvsDAL

The Washington Redskins fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 31-26, at AT&T Stadium during Week Twelve of the regular season. We have video highlights from the game.
1st Quarter: Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins completes a 19-yard pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
1st Quarter: Redskins defensive end Chris Baker wants to eat some more after tackling Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for a loss.
1st Quarter: Cousins throws a 38-yard pass to wide receiver Jamison Crowder.
1st Quarter: Cousins completes a 22-yard pass to tight end Vernon Davis.
2nd Quarter: Cousins throws a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Pierre Garçon.
2nd Quarter: Cousins completes a five-yard pass to wide receiver Maurice Harris with the sun in his face.
2nd Quarter: Crowder pulls in a 14-yard pass from Cousins.
3rd Quarter: Cousins and Jackson hook up on a 26-yard pass completion.
3rd Quarter: Cousins throws a 26-yard pass to Davis.
3rd Quarter: Cousins completes a 33-yard pass to Reed.
4th Quarter: Reed catches a five-yard touchdown pass from Cousins.
4th Quarter: Cousins throws a 67-yard touchdown pass to Jackson.
4th Quarter: Cousins throws an eight-yard touchdown pass to Reed.