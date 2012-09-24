Virginia Tech-Cincinnati Kickoff At 3:30 P.M.





Kickoff for Saturday's Virginia 529 College Savings Classic at FedExField featuring reigning Big East Champion Cincinnati and last season's Atlantic Coast Coastal Division Champion Virginia Tech has been set for 3:30 p.m.

Parking Lots open at 11:30 a.m. and Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets to the UC-VT game start as low as $30 and are available for purchase at TICKETMASTER.com/FedExField, Ticketmaster Phone Charge at 800-745-3000 and at all Ticketmaster ticket centers throughout the Washington-Baltimore-Northern Virginia region.

For suites and large groups please call 301-276-6711.

"We are excited to welcome Cincinnati and Virginia Tech to FedExField Saturday," said Redskins Chief Marketing Officer Mitch Gershman. "This game, a rematch of the 2009 Orange Bowl, highlights two outstanding programs and continues FedExField's commitment to hosting the most competitive and nationally acclaimed matchups in the country."

Cincinnati will be making its FedExField debut Saturday and has started the 2012 season 2-0 with wins against Pittsburgh and Delaware State.

Bearcats Head Coach Butch Jones, the 2011 Big East Coach of the Year, has posted a record of 16-11 in his three years at the helm. Last season, the Bearcats posted a 10-3 mark and a Top-25 final ranking, including a win over Vanderbilt in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

In Head Coach Frank Beamer's 26 seasons in Blacksburg, the Hokies have finished in the top 20 in 16 of the past 20 seasons.

Junior standout quarterback Logan Thomas has led the Hokies to a 3-1 record this season with wins against Georgia Tech, Austin Peay and Bowling Green. Last season marked their eighth consecutive season with 10 or more wins and ended with their 19th consecutive bowl appearance.

The game marks Virginia Tech's third trip to FedExField, joining a 2004 matchup against USC and a 2010 game vs. Boise State.

The Cincinnati-Virginia Tech game adds to an all-star lineup of events at FedExField as part of the Redskins' commitment to provide diverse entertainment options including premier college football games, world-class performers, international matches and more.

General parking is included in the price of admission for this event. You do not need a parking pass to park on-site. Cash parking for RV and Limo will be $100 on the day of the game.

