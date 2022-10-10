Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Commanders' Week 5 matchup

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Tramel Raggs writes about Dyami Brown getting his first two career touchdowns.
- The Washington Post's Candace Buckner gives her opinions on the Commanders' performance through five weeks.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the Commanders making a change at defense.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders' loss to the Titans.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from the Commanders' 21-17 loss to the Titans.
- The Washington Time's Jacob Calvin Meyer writes that Dyami brown's two-touchdown performance was a bright spot for the Commanders.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports on the Commanders' loss to the Titans.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders falling short to the Titans.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the Commanders' loss to the Titans.
- ESPN's John Keim writes about Brian Robinson feeling the love in his NFL debut.