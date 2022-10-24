Wake Up Washington | All the top stories on Victory Monday

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington getting its second win over the Packers.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his four takeaways from the Commanders' win over the Packers.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier takes a look at the Commanders' offensive formula against the Packers.
- The Washington Times' Jacob Calvin Meyer writes about the Commanders' defense leading them to a win.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders hanging on to beat the Packers.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin finding their identity.
- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on the Commanders overcoming their early struggles to claim a victory.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey opens his notebook on Washington's game against the Packers.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his thoughts on the Commanders' two-game win streak.
- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his take on the way Washington is winning games.
The Washington Commanders take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)