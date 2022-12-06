Wake Up Washington | Bye week will help Commanders 'an awful lot'

After 70 minutes of action against the Giants and 13 weeks straight of NFL football, the upcoming bye week will offer a welcome opportunity for the Washington Commanders to re-charge and reset. For one, the week without a game will give players who are banged up a chance to get some much-needed rest.

"I think the extra time off is gonna help an awful lot," said coach Ron Rivera. "We got a number of guys that are gonna be on the list of our injury updates. I know that this week will be a good rest week for our players, an opportunity for them to take care of themselves, get themselves right, and see what happens as they prepare for this stretch of four games left to go."

In Sunday's game against the Giants, Montez Sweat was evaluated for a concussion, Sam Cosmi was sidelined with an ankle injury and Tyler Larsen reportedly dislocated his knee. Add those knocks to those on the pre-Giants list, which includes, among others, Benjamin St-Juste’s ankle, and one can see why having Week 14 off will have everyone in Ashburn breathing some sighs of relief.

Also, the extra rest days will give the Commanders coaching staff more time to evaluate areas to improve upon that may have been difficult to dig into with the quick turnarounds up until now.

"It's an opportunity to take a look at some of the areas that we have not been as efficient," Rivera said. "Whether it's in some situations, some red zone stuff, some third down stuff perhaps, some short yardage stuff that we can take a really good long look at."

A few of those issues got the wrong kind of spotlight for the Commanders against the Giants. In looking ahead to the biggest game of the regular season for the Burgundy & Gold, the coaching staff will put distinct focus on how to improve against the G-Men on both sides of the ball during the buy.