Numbers to know from Washington's Week 13 game vs. New York

Numbers to know from Washington's tie with the Giants

The Washington Commanders hit the road for a big game outside the Big Apple in Week 12 but could not get the win they needed to massively improve their playoff chances, as the game finished 20-20. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's first tie since 2016:

6

The Commanders started off the December holiday season by delighting Washington fans with the gift that keeps on giving: the Taylor Heinicke-Terry McLaurin connection. Against the Giants, Washington's No. 1 receiver led the team with eight receptions on 12 targets for 105 yards. The game was his fourth with 100+ receiving yards this season and the 14th of his career. The outing also saw him surpass 4,000 career receiving yards and pass both Henry Ellard and Michael for 11th all-time on the franchise receptions list. He is also 12th in all-time receiving yards with the franchise (4,035).

One of the most important of McLaurin's touches yesterday resulted in crucial points on the board for Washington. With just about a minute and a half left to play in the first quarter, McLaurin ran a drag route and reached back across his body with one hand to make an impressive catch. He then broke a tackle from Fabian Moreau to scamper into the end zone for a touchdown to give Washington its first 10-0 first-quarter lead over the Giants since 2011.