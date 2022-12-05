News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Numbers to know from Washington's Week 13 game vs. New York

Dec 05, 2022 at 12:31 PM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

numberstoknow

Numbers to know from Washington's tie with the Giants

The Washington Commanders hit the road for a big game outside the Big Apple in Week 12 but could not get the win they needed to massively improve their playoff chances, as the game finished 20-20. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's first tie since 2016:

6

The Commanders started off the December holiday season by delighting Washington fans with the gift that keeps on giving: the Taylor Heinicke-Terry McLaurin connection. Against the Giants, Washington's No. 1 receiver led the team with eight receptions on 12 targets for 105 yards. The game was his fourth with 100+ receiving yards this season and the 14th of his career. The outing also saw him surpass 4,000 career receiving yards and pass both Henry Ellard and Michael for 11th all-time on the franchise receptions list. He is also 12th in all-time receiving yards with the franchise (4,035).

One of the most important of McLaurin's touches yesterday resulted in crucial points on the board for Washington. With just about a minute and a half left to play in the first quarter, McLaurin ran a drag route and reached back across his body with one hand to make an impressive catch. He then broke a tackle from Fabian Moreau to scamper into the end zone for a touchdown to give Washington its first 10-0 first-quarter lead over the Giants since 2011.

And while so many stats can point to how outstanding McLaurin is for the Commanders and in Washington history, the number to know "six" underscores just how incredible he is from a zoomed-out, league perspective. With his Week 12 performance, McLaurin became the sixth player in NFL history to have at least 50 receptions and 900 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons joining Randy Moss, A.J. Green, Michael Thomas, Mike Evans and Joey Galloway. That is pretty darn good company.

2

It is hard to overestimate just how important Daron Payne’s consistently strong and disruptive performances have been in Washington's turnaround since Week 6. His performance yesterday at MetLife illustrated what an instrumental force he can be as he recorded two sacks for the first multi-sack game of his career.

The first one came in the first quarter. Washington's defense had started off the game with a bang as it forced a turnover on the Giants' first drive of the game, and Payne continued to bring that energy into the Giants' second drive of the game. On the second down of that drive, the defensive tackle shrugged off his blocker, got to Daniel Jones and brought the quarterback down for a loss of nine yards.

His second sack of the game, it could be argued, helped ensure that Washington did not lose on the first drive of overtime and instead had a chance to take matters into its own hands. With the game tied in overtime and the Giants able to win with a touchdown, Payne sacked Jones on third down to force the G-Men off the field.

Earlier this year, Payne had expressed a goal of reaching eight sacks on the season. After yesterday, he is at 8.5, giving him the third most among all defensive tackles with four regular season games remaining. Head coach Ron Rivera it seems was being modest when he said last week that Payne was playing "really good football."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 13

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 13. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

DSC00690
1 / 64
DSC00617
2 / 64
DSC00976
3 / 64
DSC00757
4 / 64
DSC00696
5 / 64
DSC01522
6 / 64
DSC01198
7 / 64
DSC01126
8 / 64
KC201871
9 / 64
DSC01423
10 / 64
DSC01075
11 / 64
KC103569
12 / 64
DSC01575
13 / 64
DSC01732
14 / 64
DSC01837
15 / 64
KC202158
16 / 64
KC202207
17 / 64
KC202166
18 / 64
DSC01710
19 / 64
KC202086
20 / 64
KC202226
21 / 64
DSC02481
22 / 64
DSC02453
23 / 64
DSC02606
24 / 64
DSC02634
25 / 64
DSC02707
26 / 64
DSC02361
27 / 64
KC202974
28 / 64
DSC03520
29 / 64
KC202640
30 / 64
DSC02800
31 / 64
DSC03169
32 / 64
KC202847
33 / 64
KC202567
34 / 64
DSC03350
35 / 64
DSC03550
36 / 64
KC202760
37 / 64
DSC03388
38 / 64
KC202904
39 / 64
KC203083
40 / 64
DSC03600
41 / 64
KC203341
42 / 64
DSC03652
43 / 64
DSC03703
44 / 64
DSC03716
45 / 64
KC203271
46 / 64
KC203323
47 / 64
DSC03967
48 / 64
DSC04167
49 / 64
DSC04068
50 / 64
DSC04064
51 / 64
DSC04049
52 / 64
DSC04014
53 / 64
DSC04227
54 / 64
DSC04413
55 / 64
DSC04237
56 / 64
DSC04468
57 / 64
DSC04653
58 / 64
DSC04661
59 / 64
KC204372
60 / 64
KC204388
61 / 64
KC204282
62 / 64
DSC04762
63 / 64
KC204253
64 / 64
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

279

And now to mix a little sour in with the sweet. The Commanders struggled to contain Jones yesterday, as he amassed 279 yards in the tie. Seventy-one of those yards came via the run game as Jones used his legs frequently to get out of tough situations and eat into Washington territory. Two of his runs accounted for two of the Giants' longest plays of the game.

Jones was also effective in the air for the Giants as he completed 25-of-31 passes in the contest. One of the most memorable turned momentum in New York's favor and threw the Commanders off kilter for a good chunk of the game.

With just about eleven minutes to play in the second quarter, Jones dropped back from his own 19-yard line and launched a 55-yard pass to wide receiver Darius Slayton to get the Giants down to Washington's 26. Saquon Barkley was able to finish the play off in the red zone with a touchdown to even the score. Slayton went on to have one of better games of his career as he ended the day with six receptions for 90 yards.

In short, Jones was a potent dual threat for the Giants, and if Washington hopes to get the better of New York when it comes to FedExField in Week 13, it will need to do a better job of thwarting him.

Related Content

news

Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-20 tie with the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Wake Up Washington | Processing the tie in New York

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's tie against New York

The Washington Commanders took on the New York Giants in a critical NFC East matchup but left MetLife Stadium with a 20-20 tie. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders and Giants tie, 20-20

Washington comes back from a 20-13 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Efe Obada supports 'Mind UK' for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Obada is on a journey of learning how to process his feelings instead of pushing them down, and he wants others to understand that it is okay to be vulnerable and ask for help.

news

Commanders activate Wes Schweitzer, elevate Alex Erickson

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Kerrigan's coaching has been a "blessing" for Commanders defensive line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington taking down the Giants

The Washington Commanders are heading to the Meadowlands for a critical NFC East matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by KIA.

news

Practice report | Trai Turner ruled out for Sunday vs. Giants

Sam Cosmi will start at right guard in his place.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jonathan Williams 'creates a little spark' as third running back

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Advertising