News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rivera: SNF matchup vs. Giants 'awesome' opportunity 

Dec 05, 2022 at 04:35 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

EF208638
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The stakes were already high for the Washington Commanders' rematch against the New York Giants in Week 15 at FedExField after the two teams settled for a 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium.

Now, the game with heavy division and playoff implications will be decided on one of the NFL's biggest stages, as the league announced that the matchup has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on Dec. 18.

There are 13 days between now and the home contest, but coach Ron Rivera is already excited about seeing his team perform.

"I think the opportunity is awesome. I really do," Rivera told reporters during his Monday press conference. "First of all, it's the national stage. It is a big stage. One-third of the population is on the Eastern Seaboard, so we know they'll all be tuned in."

The movement to place the game on primetime adds more juice to what was already going to be an important moment for both teams with the outcome having a reverberating effect on the playoff picture in the NFC. New York is currently clinging to the No. 6 seed with a 7-4-1 record, while Washington, which had the No. 7 seed prior to the tie, is the first team out after the Seattle Seahawks' dramatic win over the Los Angeles Rams.

A win for either team strengthens its chances of making the postseason; conversely, a loss means that Washington or New York faces a tremendous challenge to stay in the hunt.

Rivera is "pretty fired up" for his players, because he feels there are members of the roster that have earned more exposure. The list includes the likes of Daron Payne, who is third among all defensive tackles with 8.5 sacks and is having a career season; No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin, who is just 55 yards away from his third-straight 1,000-yard season; and others such as Montez Sweat and Brian Robinson.

"This is about as big a stage as we've been on since the Monday night game [against the Philadelphia Eagles] or the Thursday night game [against the Chicago Bears]," Rivera said. "This is a great opponent for us. They matched us on Sunday, so it's pretty cool. We're pretty even, so it'll be a fun night."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 13

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 13. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

DSC00690
1 / 64
DSC00617
2 / 64
DSC00976
3 / 64
DSC00757
4 / 64
DSC00696
5 / 64
DSC01522
6 / 64
DSC01198
7 / 64
DSC01126
8 / 64
KC201871
9 / 64
DSC01423
10 / 64
DSC01075
11 / 64
KC103569
12 / 64
DSC01575
13 / 64
DSC01732
14 / 64
DSC01837
15 / 64
KC202158
16 / 64
KC202207
17 / 64
KC202166
18 / 64
DSC01710
19 / 64
KC202086
20 / 64
KC202226
21 / 64
DSC02481
22 / 64
DSC02453
23 / 64
DSC02606
24 / 64
DSC02634
25 / 64
DSC02707
26 / 64
DSC02361
27 / 64
KC202974
28 / 64
DSC03520
29 / 64
KC202640
30 / 64
DSC02800
31 / 64
DSC03169
32 / 64
KC202847
33 / 64
KC202567
34 / 64
DSC03350
35 / 64
DSC03550
36 / 64
KC202760
37 / 64
DSC03388
38 / 64
KC202904
39 / 64
KC203083
40 / 64
DSC03600
41 / 64
KC203341
42 / 64
DSC03652
43 / 64
DSC03703
44 / 64
DSC03716
45 / 64
KC203271
46 / 64
KC203323
47 / 64
DSC03967
48 / 64
DSC04167
49 / 64
DSC04068
50 / 64
DSC04064
51 / 64
DSC04049
52 / 64
DSC04014
53 / 64
DSC04227
54 / 64
DSC04413
55 / 64
DSC04237
56 / 64
DSC04468
57 / 64
DSC04653
58 / 64
DSC04661
59 / 64
KC204372
60 / 64
KC204388
61 / 64
KC204282
62 / 64
DSC04762
63 / 64
KC204253
64 / 64
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Dec. 18 game will be the first Sunday Night Football matchup at FedExField since 2017, and Washington has fared well under the lights since Rivera took over in 2020. The team is 6-2 in primetime games, regular and postseason, in that span (7-2 if accounting for the 2020 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was moved to Monday at 5 p.m. because of a COVID-19 outbreak).

The most recent showing came against the Eagles in Week 10, when Washington travelled to Philadelphia and upset the last remaining undefeated team, 32-21.

In the meantime, the Commanders do have the luxury of resting up during their bye week while the Giants must play the Eagles before the rematch. It could not come at a better time, either; starting center Tyler Larsen left Sunday's game with an injury, and Sweat was evaluated for a concussion. Sam Cosmi, who was the starting right guard, also left the game with an ankle injury.

Rivera said the extra time off is going to help "an awful lot."

"I know that this week will be a good rest week for our players, an opportunity for them to take care of themselves, get themselves right and see what happens as they prepare for this stretch of four games left to go," Rivera said.

As Rivera alluded, the Commanders have a challenging stretch for the final four games, including a road matchup against the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers, who are currently dealing with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback for now, but have one of the best defenses in the league.

For now, all of Washington's attention is focused on beating the Giants with the playoffs in the balance. Rivera is hoping that plenty of fans will turn out to support them at FedExField.

"It'd be awesome to have a great turnout," Rivera said. "I think we're working towards that. We're trending in that direction."

Click HERE to secure your tickets for the game.

Related Content

news

Numbers to know from Washington's Week 13 game vs. New York

The Washington Commanders hit the road for a big game outside the Big Apple in Week 12 but could not get the win they needed to massively improve their playoff chances, as the game finished 20-20. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's first tie since 2016.

news

Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-20 tie with the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Wake Up Washington | Processing the tie in New York

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's tie against New York

The Washington Commanders took on the New York Giants in a critical NFC East matchup but left MetLife Stadium with a 20-20 tie. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders and Giants tie, 20-20

Washington comes back from a 20-13 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Efe Obada supports 'Mind UK' for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Obada is on a journey of learning how to process his feelings instead of pushing them down, and he wants others to understand that it is okay to be vulnerable and ask for help.

news

Commanders activate Wes Schweitzer, elevate Alex Erickson

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Kerrigan's coaching has been a "blessing" for Commanders defensive line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington taking down the Giants

The Washington Commanders are heading to the Meadowlands for a critical NFC East matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by KIA.

news

Practice report | Trai Turner ruled out for Sunday vs. Giants

Sam Cosmi will start at right guard in his place.

Advertising