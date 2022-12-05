Rivera: SNF matchup vs. Giants 'awesome' opportunity 

The movement to place the game on primetime adds more juice to what was already going to be an important moment for both teams with the outcome having a reverberating effect on the playoff picture in the NFC. New York is currently clinging to the No. 6 seed with a 7-4-1 record, while Washington, which had the No. 7 seed prior to the tie, is the first team out after the Seattle Seahawks' dramatic win over the Los Angeles Rams.

A win for either team strengthens its chances of making the postseason; conversely, a loss means that Washington or New York faces a tremendous challenge to stay in the hunt.

Rivera is "pretty fired up" for his players, because he feels there are members of the roster that have earned more exposure. The list includes the likes of Daron Payne, who is third among all defensive tackles with 8.5 sacks and is having a career season; No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin, who is just 55 yards away from his third-straight 1,000-yard season; and others such as Montez Sweat and Brian Robinson.