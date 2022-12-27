 Wake Up Washington | Commanders controls playoff destiny with two games remaining

While the Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers may have stung and humbled the Washington Commanders, the team will no doubt feel emboldened by the situation ahead of it with two games left in the regular season.
If Washington wins its remaining two games, it secures the seventh seed to make the playoffs.
"That's exactly what you want, right Fred?" Logan Paulsen said on the most recent episode of Command Center with Fred Smoot and Bram Weinstein. "We control our own destiny. We win games, we're in. That's exactly what you want if you're coaching this team and if you're playing for them too."
The current playoff picture is sure to have the Commanders riling each other up and holding each other accountable as they prepare for these critical upcoming contests.
"That's when you look at everybody in the locker room and say, 'It's on us,'" Smoot said. "We set that up. We set everything up by how we go out there and play eight quarters…These are the games you live for."
As any professional will emphasize though, all the big goals you may want ahead of you start taking care of business in the first game right in front of you. For the Commanders, that will be the Browns on New Year's Day at home.
