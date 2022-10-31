Wake Up Washington | Reliving the wild Week 8 win

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala go behind the scenes on Terry McLaurin's return home.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier breaks down the Commanders' defensive performance.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin leading Washington to victory.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about another wild ride on the Taylor Heinicke roller coaster.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on Terry McLaurin's catch against the Colts.
- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock report after Washington's third win.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at how Terry McLaurin lifted Washington past the Colts.
Take a look at the top photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)