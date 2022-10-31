Commanders-Colts Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Colts Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington forced the Colts to a three and out on their opening drive, the third time they've forced their opponent to a three and out on their opening drive this season.
- Washington forced two fumbles in a single game for the first time since Week 7 of last season at Green Bay.
- Washington won by scoring a touchdown with 0:22 seconds left. It was the second time this season they won a game with a touchdown with under two minutes remaining. They also did so against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.
- Washington has won three-straight games for the first time since Week 10-13 last season.
OFFENSE:
- QB Taylor Heinicke completed 23-of-31 passes for 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added six rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown.
- With his touchdown pass in the second quarter, Heinicke reached 25 career passing touchdowns.
- WR Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 113 yards. It was the 12th 100-plus yard receiving game of his career and his first since Week 3 at Philadelphia.
- WR Curtis Samuel had three receptions for 50 yards and added four rushes for 29 yards.
- RB Antonio Gibson had seven carries for 19 yards. He also added seven receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. It was Gibson's fifth career receiving touchdown. It was also the 25th overall touchdown in his career. Gibson has a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
- Gibson surpassed 500 career carries. He is the fourth player in franchise history to rush at least 500 times within their first three seasons.
- Gibson is now tied with Michael Westbrook (25) for No. 24 all-time in overall touchdowns in franchise history.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- DT Jonathan Allen recorded two tackles for loss. It was the 10th time Allen has recorded multiple tackles for loss in a single game in his career and third time this season.
- DT Daron Payne recorded a sack, tackle for loss, quarterback hit and fumble recovery. He has recorded at least 1.0 sack in each of his last two road games. It was his fourth-career fumble recovery.
- P Tress Way had six punts for 294 yards including four pinned inside the 20 and a long of 65.
- K Joey Slye went made his only field goal attempt, a 28-yard field goal.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|61
|100%
|Cornelius Lucas
|61
|100%
|Charles Leno
|61
|100%
|Trai Turner
|61
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|61
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|61
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|58
|95%
|Cam Sims
|49
|80%
|Curtis Samuel
|45
|74%
|Logan Thomas
|34
|56%
|Armani Rogers
|22
|36%
|Antonio Gibson
|22
|36%
|J.D. McKissic
|22
|36%
|John Bates
|20
|33%
|Brian Robinson
|15
|25%
|Kyric McGowan
|9
|15%
|Dax Milne
|9
|15%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Jamin Davis
|58
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|58
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|58
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|58
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|57
|98%
|Daron Payne
|53
|91%
|Jonathan Allen
|46
|79%
|Montez Sweat
|41
|71%
|Darrick Forrest
|39
|67%
|James Smith-Williams
|39
|67%
|John Ridgeway
|25
|43%
|Rachad Wildgoose
|24
|41%
|Casey Toohill
|21
|36%
|David Mayo
|19
|33%
|Efe Obada
|18
|31%
|Daniel Wise
|10
|17%
|Jon Bostic
|8
|14%
|Jeremy Reaves
|4
|7%
|Danny Johnson
|2
|3%