News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Colts Stats & Snaps

Oct 31, 2022 at 07:24 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

stats_snaps103022

"Washington-Colts Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington forced the Colts to a three and out on their opening drive, the third time they've forced their opponent to a three and out on their opening drive this season.
  • Washington forced two fumbles in a single game for the first time since Week 7 of last season at Green Bay.
  • Washington won by scoring a touchdown with 0:22 seconds left. It was the second time this season they won a game with a touchdown with under two minutes remaining. They also did so against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.
  • Washington has won three-straight games for the first time since Week 10-13 last season.

Related Links

OFFENSE:

  • QB Taylor Heinicke completed 23-of-31 passes for 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added six rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown.
  • With his touchdown pass in the second quarter, Heinicke reached 25 career passing touchdowns.
  • WR Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 113 yards. It was the 12th 100-plus yard receiving game of his career and his first since Week 3 at Philadelphia.
  • WR Curtis Samuel had three receptions for 50 yards and added four rushes for 29 yards.
  • RB Antonio Gibson had seven carries for 19 yards. He also added seven receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. It was Gibson's fifth career receiving touchdown. It was also the 25th overall touchdown in his career. Gibson has a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
  • Gibson surpassed 500 career carries. He is the fourth player in franchise history to rush at least 500 times within their first three seasons.
  • Gibson is now tied with Michael Westbrook (25) for No. 24 all-time in overall touchdowns in franchise history.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • DT Jonathan Allen recorded two tackles for loss. It was the 10th time Allen has recorded multiple tackles for loss in a single game in his career and third time this season.
  • DT Daron Payne recorded a sack, tackle for loss, quarterback hit and fumble recovery. He has recorded at least 1.0 sack in each of his last two road games. It was his fourth-career fumble recovery.
  • P Tress Way had six punts for 294 yards including four pinned inside the 20 and a long of 65.
  • K Joey Slye went made his only field goal attempt, a 28-yard field goal.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell61100%
Cornelius Lucas61100%
Charles Leno61100%
Trai Turner61100%
Tyler Larsen61100%
Taylor Heinicke61100%
Terry McLaurin5895%
Cam Sims4980%
Curtis Samuel4574%
Logan Thomas3456%
Armani Rogers2236%
Antonio Gibson2236%
J.D. McKissic2236%
John Bates2033%
Brian Robinson1525%
Kyric McGowan915%
Dax Milne915%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Jamin Davis58100%
Kamren Curl58100%
Kendall Fuller58100%
Benjamin St-Juste58100%
Bobby McCain5798%
Daron Payne5391%
Jonathan Allen4679%
Montez Sweat4171%
Darrick Forrest3967%
James Smith-Williams3967%
John Ridgeway2543%
Rachad Wildgoose2441%
Casey Toohill2136%
David Mayo1933%
Efe Obada1831%
Daniel Wise1017%
Jon Bostic814%
Jeremy Reaves47%
Danny Johnson23%

Related Content

news

Game balls | 4 standouts from Washington's win over Indianapolis

The Washington Commanders notched their third straight win, defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, after a thrilling fourth-quarter push. Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne all had big performances at Lucas Oil Stadium to ensure the Commanders got back to .500.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's win over the Colts

The Washington Commanders pulled out their third straight win with a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Instant Analysis | McLaurin delivers clutch play to help Commanders claim 17-16 win

McLaurin finished the game with six catches on eight targets for 113 yards.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Commanders elevate 2 players from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jamin Davis continues to rise to challenges

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington getting a win against the Colts

The Washington Commanders are looking to extend their win streak to three in a row against the Indianapolis Colts. Here are three keys to Washington securing a victory, presented by KIA.

news

Practice report | Cole Holcomb ruled out for Sunday vs. Colts

Holcomb leads the team is ranked sixth in the NFL with 69 tackles.

news

Commanders' run game starting to work as envisioned

In this story by the Washington Times, Matthew Paras looks at how successful the running game has been with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson carrying the workload.

news

'I've never seen him so animated': Heinicke's trust in McLaurin paying off

In this story by The Washington Times, Terry McLaurin is getting more animated as his success increases.

Advertising